Video – Juventus fans making their long-awaited return to the Allianz Stadium

August 17, 2021 - 1:00 am

Last Saturday, Juventus won their last pre-season test when they hosted Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium, in courtesy of Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernardeschi and Alvaro Morata.

But more importantly than the result, the encounter witnessed the much-anticipated return of the crowds to the stands – even if only 50% of the seats were allowed to be filled.

The club’s Twitter account dropped a video showing the ecstatic fans enjoying their return after being unable to attend a match in the last 18 months or so due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

