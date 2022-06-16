McKennie
Video – Juventus fans vote McKennie as the funniest player in the squad

June 16, 2022 - 10:30 pm

While some may argue about his qualities on the pitch, there’s no denying that Weston McKennie is one of the most delightful characters at Juventus.

The fans on the Socios app voted the American as the funniest player in Max Allegri’s squad, and he accepted the award in his own flamboyant way just to assure his merit.

The Texan joined Juventus from Schalke in 2020. While he missed the last part of the campaign due to an injury, he has recently made his return to the field.

