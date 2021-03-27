Video – Juventus FC Women celebrate the birthday of their captain

On Saturday, Sara Gama is celebrating her 32th birthday.

The official Juventus FC Women twitter account released a video containing highlights of some of the captain’s best moments in the Bianconeri jersey.

The Trieste born defender played for the likes of Brescia and Paris Saint Germain in the past before joining the Old Lady in 2017.

Since then, Gama led the side for three consecutive Serie A titles, as well as two Coppa Italia triumphs, and one Italian Super Cup.

Enjoy your day, Sara!