Ahead of tonight’s fixture, the official Juventus X account recalled some of the club’s enchanting memories against Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium.

In September 2016, Gonzalo Higuain scored a wonderful brace while Miralem Pjanic opened his account for the club with a poacher finish. The Bianconeri won by three goals to one.

Two years later, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his maiden Juventus goal at the Neroverdi’s expense. Albeit it was one of the easiest of his career, it paved the way for another 100 strikes.

The encounter ended 2-1 in the Old Lady’s favor thanks to a last-gasp winner from Douglas Costa.