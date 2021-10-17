Moise Kean
Videos

Video: Juventus fortunately take the lead over Roma

October 17, 2021 - 8:12 pm

Moise Kean has put Juventus ahead early on against Roma, but he didn’t know too much about it.

The Giallorossi had started the match the better, dominating much of the match and pushing up with force, but will be furious seeing their side fall behind early on.

It was a great cross from De Sciglio to create the chance for us to go in front, but Moise Kean’s leap failed to meet the ball, only for Rodrigo Bentancur’s header to flick of the back of Kean’s head and past the goalkeeper.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Will the Old Lady be able to use the goal to gain control of the direction of the game?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Confirmed teams for Juventus’s clash with Mourinho’s Roma

October 17, 2021

Reports claim that Dusan Vlahovic has committed his future to Juventus

October 17, 2021
rudiger

Juventus boost as their target rejects “disrespectful” offer to renew his contract

October 17, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.