Video: Juventus fortunately take the lead over Roma

Moise Kean has put Juventus ahead early on against Roma, but he didn’t know too much about it.

The Giallorossi had started the match the better, dominating much of the match and pushing up with force, but will be furious seeing their side fall behind early on.

It was a great cross from De Sciglio to create the chance for us to go in front, but Moise Kean’s leap failed to meet the ball, only for Rodrigo Bentancur’s header to flick of the back of Kean’s head and past the goalkeeper.

Juventus draw first blood in Turin! 💉 De Sciglio delivers a tasty ball into the box before Moise Kean gets the slightest of touches after Bentancur's header 🤌 pic.twitter.com/5aYDLeN6vP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Will the Old Lady be able to use the goal to gain control of the direction of the game?

Patrick