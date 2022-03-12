Serie A, Videos

Video: Juventus gifted the lead after unfortunate own goal

March 12, 2022 - 5:33 pm

Juventus have taken the lead against Sampdoria thanks to an own goal, with Maya Yoshida unable to divert the ball away from goal.

The Old Lady haven’t started the match all that great in all honesty, and the home side will likely feel hard done-by after falling behind, especially in this fashion.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

This goal will hopefully give us the confidence boost to push on and take a grip on the game, but the early signs haven’t been great in the absence of Dusan Vlahovic, who was given some rest by allowing him to warm the bench from the start.

