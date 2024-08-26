Juventus have started to take control of the game against Verona, courtesy of Nicolò Savona, although Dusan Vlahovic might stake a claim.
Basically, the ball came in from the left, and Savona headed it towards goal. Vlahovic jumped and may have gotten the slightest of touches—it’s hard to tell. In fact, take a look at one of the videos below and decide for yourself.
Regardless, Juventus are two goals up, and that’s all that really matters.
The moment Nicolò Savona was dreaming of 🤩
Juventus' latest star has scored on his full debut for the club! pic.twitter.com/Bk6DwHc1dZ
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 26, 2024
SAVONA GOL🔥 pic.twitter.com/40xgYRmmlc
— JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) August 26, 2024
