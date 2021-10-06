Video: Juventus #GoalOfTheDay sees Del Piero finsh from Inazghi’s backheel

Juventus uploaded their latest #GoalOfTheDay to their social media accounts, and two of our most famous strikers combine for our latest addition.

I shouldn’t need to tell you how important Alessandro Del Piero was to our club over an extremely long period, including turning down the option to leave the club when we were demoted by the Italian FA.

Inzaghi earned the right to go down as a legend in Serie A in his own right, although his better years were spent with AC Milan, but they formed a formidable partnership in attack for us once upon a time.

Where does Inzaghi rank in your favoured partners for Del Piero in attack?

Patrick