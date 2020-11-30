Video: Juventus have witnessed some great November goals in recent history

November may not have gone according to plan for Juventus this time around, but in recent years we have witnessed some amazing triumphs, and some amazing goals.

Current stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala both get credited with impressive finishes in the skit below, while club legend Alessandro Del Piero also gets his name amongst these wonderful showings.

Which is your favourite net shaker from the highlight reel? Can you remember any other November goals which deserve a mention?

Patrick