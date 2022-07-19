Di Maria
Video – Juventus hit Serie D side with nine goals in training ground friendly

July 19, 2022 - 10:30 pm

On Sunday, Juventus hosted Serie D side Pinerelo at the Continassa training ground for their first friendly match of the season.

Max Allegri’s men routed their amateur visitors with nine unanswered goals, and the club’s official YouTube channel provided us with some of the highlights of the match.

Moise Kean was probably the star of the show with a personal hattrick, while Denis Zakaria scored two, including a spectacular chip.

For their part, the Old Lady’s newest stars Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria combined for one of the goals, with the Frenchman providing the assist for the winger.

