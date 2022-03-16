Video – Juventus hold open training session ahead of Villarreal clash

For the second week in a row, Juventus fans got to see their players practicing form up-and-close thanks to another open training session.

The Bianconeri will take on Villarreal in a decisive second leg clash in the Champions League round of 16, and perhaps Max Allegri thought that the players needed a light-hearted session on Tuesday.

The training started with some workouts consisted of four groups, before moving to some passing training.

Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini trained normally with their teammates after making their returns from injury setbacks.