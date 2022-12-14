Video – Juventus hold open training session, but Pogba can only watch

On Tuesday, Juventus held an open training session in front of dozens of fans in attendance at Continassa, and the club’s official YouTube channel provided us with the most interesting highlights.

The players appeared to be in a positive mood while the fans were enjoying the experience. The session ended in match between the ranks.

While the likes of Marley Aké and Samuel Iling-Junior have made their return to training, Paul Pogba could only watch his teammates from afar with sad smile on his face as he’s yet to recover from his hamstring injury.