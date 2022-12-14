Pogba
Club News

Video – Juventus hold open training session, but Pogba can only watch

December 14, 2022 - 9:00 am

On Tuesday, Juventus held an open training session in front of dozens of fans in attendance at Continassa, and the club’s official YouTube channel provided us with the most interesting highlights.

The players appeared to be in a positive mood while the fans were enjoying the experience. The session ended in match between the ranks.

While the likes of Marley Aké and Samuel Iling-Junior have made their return to training, Paul Pogba could only watch his teammates from afar with sad smile on his face as he’s yet to recover from his hamstring injury.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Zaniolo

Juventus circling Serie A ace as pressure grow on his club to keep him

December 14, 2022
Rabiot

Report – Adrien Rabiot could miss World Cup semi-final

December 14, 2022

Prosecutor calls for heavy Juventus sanction if they broke any rules

December 14, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.