Juventus paid homage to Alex Sandro on his last appearance for the club. The Brazilian donned the captain’s armband and received a great ovation while leaving the pitch in the second half.

The 33-year-old, who marked his last outing against Monza by scoring a header, was then celebrated after the match.

The veteran was applauded by his teammates while club president Gianluca Ferrero presented him a Juventus jersey with the Number 327 after equalling Pavel Nedved’s record number of club appearances for a foreign player.