Juventus paid homage to Alex Sandro on his last appearance for the club. The Brazilian donned the captain’s armband and received a great ovation while leaving the pitch in the second half.
The 33-year-old, who marked his last outing against Monza by scoring a header, was then celebrated after the match.
The veteran was applauded by his teammates while club president Gianluca Ferrero presented him a Juventus jersey with the Number 327 after equalling Pavel Nedved’s record number of club appearances for a foreign player.
Un finale perfetto 🏆✨👏🏻@DAZN_IT @SerieA pic.twitter.com/VDD31qQApo
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 25, 2024
