Video – Juventus hoping to gift De Sciglio a win on his birthday

On Wednesday, Juventus fullback Mattia De Sciglio is celebrating his 29th birthday. However the Italian would only be able to truly enjoy the day if the team manages to secure a positive result against Zenit away from home.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a video containing some of the player’s highlights at the club, including the cross the led to Moise Kean’s winner last Sunday against Roma.

The tweet mentions how a Champions League victory tonight would be the ideal gift for the fullback.