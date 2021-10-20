Mattia De Sciglio
Club News

Video – Juventus hoping to gift De Sciglio a win on his birthday

October 20, 2021 - 6:30 pm

On Wednesday, Juventus fullback Mattia De Sciglio is celebrating his 29th birthday. However the Italian would only be able to truly enjoy the day if the team manages to secure a positive result against Zenit away from home.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a video containing some of the player’s highlights at the club, including the cross the led to Moise Kean’s winner last Sunday against Roma.

The tweet mentions how a Champions League victory tonight would be the ideal gift for the fullback.

