After hanging his boots a couple of months ago, legendary Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon asserted the role of the delegation chief in the Italian national team, a post that was previously held by the late great Gianluca Vialli.

Ahead of the major clash against England in the Euro 2024 qualifications, the 45-year-old displayed his undying passion for the Azzurri by charging up the troops for the Wembley showdown with a battle cry during Italy’s training session.