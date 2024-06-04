Monday proved to be a special day at Coverciano, as five iconic Number 10s visited the Italy camp, including Juventus idols Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Baggio.

This was part of an initiative taken by Azzurri coach Luciano Spalletti who was hoping to inspire his troops ahead of Euro 2024 by allowing them to interact with five legendary figures.

Alongside Del Piero and Baggio, the visiting host included Roma icon Francesco Totti, Fiorentina great Giancarlo Antognoni and Milan legend Gianni Rivera.