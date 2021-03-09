Videos

Video: Juventus in trouble after soft decision gifts Porto an early lead

March 9, 2021 - 8:23 pm

Porto were gifted a weak penalty decision after Merih Demiral attempted to clear the ball, and Juventus now appear in trouble.

The Dragons have now taken a 3-1 lead in the two-legged clash, meaning that Juventus will now need two goals without reply to take the match to extra time, or need to win by two clear goals to make it into the next round.

Juve may now rue their failed opportunity to score in the opening minutes, but there is little time to worry about that now.



Pictures courtesy of Eleven Portugal & RMC Sport

Will Juventus keep their nerve and turn this around?

