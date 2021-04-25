Video: Juventus issue tribute video for Kulusevski’s birthday

Dejan Kulusevski is celebrating his 21st birthday today, but may not have got his birthday wish with Juventus failing to beat Fiorentina.

The Swedish international started today’s clash on the bench, but has played a regular first-team role throughout the season, and did come off the bench at the break with his side trailing.

Kulu plays like a man beyond his years, and I would be shocked if he didn’t carve out a successful career in Turin.

Happy birthday Dejan!

Patrick