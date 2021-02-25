Club News

Video – Juventus Ladies deliver in crushing Italy victory

February 25, 2021 - 8:15 pm

Italy sealed their qualification for the UEFA Women’s Championship which will be held in the summer of 2022.

The Italian ladies booked their way with an empathic 12-0 victory over Isreal.

The Azzurri had majorly relied on the talents of the Juventus Women squad, with up to nine Bianconeri players called up for the encounter.

Juve’s Barbara Bonansea, Cristiana Girelli, Cecilia Salvai, Martina Rosucci and Arianna Caruso have all managed put their names on the final scoresheet.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Latest updates on Alvaro Morata’s condition

February 25, 2021

Opinion: Why Bernardeschi’s high work-rate could be his undoing?

February 25, 2021
Zidane

Zidane to Juve intensifies with Real Madrid pursuing a former manager

February 25, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.