Video – Juventus Ladies deliver in crushing Italy victory

Italy sealed their qualification for the UEFA Women’s Championship which will be held in the summer of 2022.

The Italian ladies booked their way with an empathic 12-0 victory over Isreal.

The Azzurri had majorly relied on the talents of the Juventus Women squad, with up to nine Bianconeri players called up for the encounter.

Juve’s Barbara Bonansea, Cristiana Girelli, Cecilia Salvai, Martina Rosucci and Arianna Caruso have all managed put their names on the final scoresheet.