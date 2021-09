On Tuesday night, the big European nights return with eight encounters, including a major clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Nonetheless, Juventus fans will only have eyes on Max Allegri’s men who will be looking to put their domestic woes behind them and earn their first win of the new campaign against Malmo.

On Monday, the Bianconeri landed in Sweden ahead of the match, as Allegri and Leonardo Bonucci both emphasized the importance of winning the encounter.