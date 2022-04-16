Video – Juventus launch their 4th kit ahead of Bologna encounter

This Saturday, Juventus players will take the field sponsoring the club’s newly-launched 4th kit.

The club’s official website uploaded a video that presented the new jersey which was designed by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra.

The kit will undoubtedly have its admirers as well as detractors. It features several colors, including different shades of blue, in addition to yellow and white.

The launching video featured several Bianconeri stars, including Manuel Locatelli and Moise Kean, as well as Juventus Women striker Barbara Bonansea.