Video: Juventus legend Del Piero with another amazing goal selected for #GoalOfTheDay

August 13, 2021 - 6:30 pm

Alessandro Del Piero scored so many amazing goals, and I love seeing the Juventus social media reminding us of just how great he was.

I don’t imagine any Old Lady fans of young or old would ever dare to underestimate just how special a player he was, but it is certainly always nice to be reminded of the great moments we enjoyed with him in our side.

This was just one of Alessandro’s 208 league goals for our side scored over an illustrious trophy-filled 19 year spell with Juventus, and he will always go down as one of the legends of our club, and personally, the best ever.

Patrick

