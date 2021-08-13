Video: Juventus legend Del Piero with another amazing goal selected for #GoalOfTheDay

Alessandro Del Piero scored so many amazing goals, and I love seeing the Juventus social media reminding us of just how great he was.
I don’t imagine any Old Lady fans of young or old would ever dare to underestimate just how special a player he was, but it is certainly always nice to be reminded of the great moments we enjoyed with him in our side.
A 🔝 bin @delpieroale blaster to brighten your day! 💥⚽️#GoalOfTheDay #FBF pic.twitter.com/bMQa7kTEp6
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 13, 2021
This was just one of Alessandro’s 208 league goals for our side scored over an illustrious trophy-filled 19 year spell with Juventus, and he will always go down as one of the legends of our club, and personally, the best ever.
