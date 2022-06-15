De Ligt
Video – Juventus legend Gentile has some harsh remarks on De Ligt

June 15, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Recently, Matthijs de Ligt admitted that his future remains uncertain. The defender could renew his contract with Juventus, but he isn’t short of suitors by any means.

However, the young player’s comments didn’t sit well with the legendary Claudio Gentile, who explained that some things should remain unspoken.

The 1982 World Cup winner told Sportitalia that the Dutchman is yet to fulfil his initial promise and that the club should allow him to leave if he wishes.

