On Monday, legendary Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini is celebrating his 38th birthday.

The current Los Angeles FC centre-back spent 17 unforgettable campaigns serving the Old Lady between 2005 and 2022.

The club’s official Twitter account sent the Italian its best wishes in a post while other accounts took the opportunity to recall some of his finest moments.

This includes the player’s proudest moment, lifting the European Championship as the captain of the Italian national team at Wembley Stadium.

3⃣rd on the all-time ⚪️⚫️ appearance list 💪 Join us in wishing club legend @chiellini a super birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vlgkeezw68 — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) August 14, 2023