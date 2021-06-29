Video – Juventus legend Vialli explains his strong bond with Mancini

During the golden days of Sampdoria in the early nineties, Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini were known as the “goal twins”.

The two strikers complemented one another, and even though Vialli would later join Juventus and become the Bianconeri’s captain, his bond with his former teammate remained strong.

After becoming the national team manager, Mancini brought the Juventus legend into the Italy staff, offering him the role of delegation chief.

Sky Sport Retro uploaded a video of the former Chelsea man explaining how he and Mancini had a great understanding on and off the pitch.