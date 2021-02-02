Videos

Video: Juventus level the tie thanks to Ronaldo’s penalty

February 2, 2021 - 8:23 pm

Juan Cuadrado earned Juventus a penalty thanks to VAR getting involved, to give Cristiano Ronaldo the chance to level the Coppa Italia tie, and he puts Juventus level with Inter Milan.

The Old Lady had fallen behind after Lautauro Martinez fired his side ahead inside the opening 10 minutes, but they are now level with 20 minutes left in the half.

Juan Cuadrado was pulled down by Ashley Young inside the box having been unable to deal with the pace of the Colombian, and Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake in powering home from the spot.

Can we put our early scare behind us to claim the first-leg victory?

