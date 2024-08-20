Juventus Women emerged victorious in the Women’s Cup held in Kentucky after edging past Palmeiras in the final.

The Bianconere had beaten Servette 6-1 and Colo Colo 4-1 in the previous rounds of the prestigious friendly tournament, but eventually found their match in the shape of their Brazilian foes.

Nevertheless, the Italians still prevailed thanks to Chiara Beccari’s wonderful strike which proved to be the solitary difference between the two sides.

Juventus held on to their lead despite a second-half onslaught, while Cristiana Girelli was also guilty of squandering a couple of glorious chances.