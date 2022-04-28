Video – Juventus loanee Ihattaren scores fantastic hattrick for Ajax U-21

After failing to adjust to life at Sampdoria, Mohamed Ihattaren went AWOL before sealing a loan switch from Juventus to Ajax in January.

Last weekend, the 20-year-old showcased his vast talent by scoring a stunning hattrick for Ajax U-21 during their 6-1 away victory at Venlo.

The Dutchman displayed his brilliant dribbling, breathtaking touch and exquisite finish to produce three fantastic goals for the Lancers.

Let’s see if he can feature for the the first team between now and the end of the season.