On Friday night, Argentina U23 beat Mexico U23 in an international friendly in preparation for the summer Olympic games.

The young Albiceleste side won the match 4-2, with Matias Soulé stealing the headlines with a fabulous strike.

The Juventus youngster delighted the viewers with an astonishing flick to score Argentina’s second goal.

The 20-year-old has been enjoying a brilliant campaign on loan at Frosinone, cementing himself as one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.