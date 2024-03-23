On Friday night, Argentina U23 beat Mexico U23 in an international friendly in preparation for the summer Olympic games.
The young Albiceleste side won the match 4-2, with Matias Soulé stealing the headlines with a fabulous strike.
The Juventus youngster delighted the viewers with an astonishing flick to score Argentina’s second goal.
The 20-year-old has been enjoying a brilliant campaign on loan at Frosinone, cementing himself as one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.
