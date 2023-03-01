Video – Juventus locker room celebrate Alex Sandro and Szczesny milestones

Following the victory over Torino in the Derby della Mole, Juventus held a small locker-room celebration to honor Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny who set new milestones.

The Brazilian left-back who joined the club in 2015 made his 300th appearance for the Bianconeri, while the Polish goalkeeper registered his 200th for the Old Lady.

The duo received special jerseys that commemorated the occasion, presented by club captain Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo.