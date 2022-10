On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days.

After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.

After the training session, the manager and Adrien Rabiot headed to the Allianz Stadium for pre-match interviews before taking the flight to Tel Aviv.