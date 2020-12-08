Video: Juventus make it three as they leap into top spot

Juventus have moved 3-0 up thanks to another penalty kick, with Barcelona falling back to second in the group.

Once VAR was called back to check on a possible handball in the box, it became apparent that there was no question that the decision was going to be given, and the Portuguese once again sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

There is still 30 minutes for more goals at either end, and I can’t help but think there is more goals in this, especially with CR7 eyeing a potential hat-trick.

Juventus needed to beat Barcelona by three goals to overtake them. They are now 3-0 up! ⚪️⚫️#BarcaJuve | #UCL | #VMSport pic.twitter.com/MT6Ak9w64h — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) December 8, 2020

Can we pile more misery on Barca?

Patrick