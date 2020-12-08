Champions & Europa League, Videos

Video: Juventus make it three as they leap into top spot

December 8, 2020 - 9:17 pm

Juventus have moved 3-0 up thanks to another penalty kick, with Barcelona falling back to second in the group.

Once VAR was called back to check on a possible handball in the box, it became apparent that there was no question that the decision was going to be given, and the Portuguese once again sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

There is still 30 minutes for more goals at either end, and I can’t help but think there is more goals in this, especially with CR7 eyeing a potential hat-trick.

Can we pile more misery on Barca?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: McKennie makes it two as Juventus close on victory

December 8, 2020

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo makes no mistake by scoring from the spot

December 8, 2020

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for Barcelona battle

December 8, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.