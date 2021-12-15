Malmo Juventus
Club News

Video – Juventus-Malmo: All the angles from a snowy Champions League evening

December 15, 2021 - 12:00 am

Last week, Juventus hosted Malmo for the final matchday of the Champions League group stage.

It was a cold and snowy night in Turin, but thankfully for the fans present at the Allianz Stadium, Federico Bernarderschi and Moise Kean turned up the heat, as they combined for a wonderful goal.

The club’s official YouTube channel released a video showing all various angles from the encounter.

At the end of evening, the Old Lady celebrated top spot after receiving news of Chelsea’s 3-3 draw against Zenit.

