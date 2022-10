Last Monday, the AIC held its annual Gran Gala del Calcio event which recognizes the best performers from the previous campaign.

Juventus Men and Women were heavily involved in the event, with Dusan Vlahovic and Gleison Bremer included in the Best XI Serie A formation and Federico Gatti picked as the best Serie B player.

For her part, Lisa Boattin won the best women player award for her exploits with the Bianconere, while her teammate Martina Rosucci earned the best goal accolade.