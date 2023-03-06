rabiot
Club News

Video – Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot answers 21 questions

March 6, 2023 - 2:00 pm

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video for Adrien Rabiot answering 21 quick questions.

The midfielder said his favorite goal at the club was his solo effort against Milan in 2020, while his best Juventus memory remains winning the Scudetto title in his first campaign.

The 27-year-old reveals his passion for Japan and its cuisine while identifying Carlo Pinsoglio as the funniest member of the locker room, Mattia Perin as the best-dressed, and Danilo as the most impressive due to his consistency.

