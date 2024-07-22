As per tradition, the new Juventus signings had to perform their initiation songs during the team’s dinner. This ensued during the first day of the Bianconeri’s pre-season camp in Germany.

Michele Di Gregorio was the first in line, followed by Khephren Thuram who paid tribute to his father Lilian by opting for a song that the latter had performed during his time at the club.

Juan Cabal sang in Spanish, while Vasilije Adzic went for a brief rap song, much to the delight of his teammates, especially Dusan Vlahovic who reacted with a hysterical laugh.