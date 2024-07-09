On Tuesday morning, new Juventus signing Vasilije Adzic arrived for his first day at the club which started with the usual medical checks at J|Medical Centre.

The attacking midfielder was greeted by dozens of Bianconeri supporters upon his arrival while awaiting Kephren Thuram.

The 18-year-old is one of the most promising talents in Montenegro and has already acquired some experience at the senior level.

Adzic is expected to join Juventus Next Gen next season and develop his game under the guidance of Paolo Montero.