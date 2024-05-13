In the opening round of the Serie C playoffs, Pescara hosted Juventus Next Gen at the Stadio Adriatico.

Nikola Sekulov put the Bianconeri in the lead in the first half with a brilliant finish. The result remained 1-0 until a sequence of chaotic events that ensued in the second half’s added time.

Simone Guerra’s volley doubled Juve’s lead, but the hosts pulled one back through Lorenzo Milani.

Nevertheless, Samuel Mbangula restored the visitors’ two-goal cushion with a 99th-minute counterattack.

Moreover, the match ended with one player from each team receiving a red card. Therefore. Pedro Gomes will be suspended for the first leg against Casertana on Tuesday.