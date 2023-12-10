On Saturday afternoon, Juventus Next Gen hosted Pineto at the Moccogatta Stadium for a Serie C fixture.

The young Bianconeri side had the bulk of the chances but waited until the 56th minute to break the deadlock through Simone Guerra’s header.

Nevertheless, Moussadja Njambe equalized the score for the visitors in the 77th minute.

Massimo Brambilla’s men thought they had the three points in the bag when Kenan Yildiz converted from the spot in the 94th minute. Yet, the visitors salvaged a point in the 97th minute, also from a penalty kick.

Juventus Next Gen remain 17th in the Serie C standings with 15 points from 16 fixtures.