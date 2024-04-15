In the 36th round of Serie C, Pineto hosted Juventus Next Gen at the Stadio Adriatico in what was a thrilling contest.

The home side took the lead through Lorenzo Villa early on, but the young Bianconeri replied swiftly when Joseph Nonge set up the ball for Nikola Sekulov.

Pineto had their chances in the second half, but Giovanni Daffara was excellent between the posts. Eventually, it was Juventus who snatched the win when Simone Guerra put Lorenzo Anghelé through on goal.

Massimo Brambilla’s men have now solidified their place in the Serie C playoffs, as they currently sit eighth in the Serie C (Group B) table with 51 points.