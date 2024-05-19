At the Stadio Alberto Pinto, Casertana hosted Juventus Next Gen for the second leg of their double encounter in the Serie C playoffs.

After losing the first leg at home by one goal to nil, the young Bianconeri side completed a memorable comeback to win 3-1 and advance to the next stage with a 3-2 score on aggregate.

Nikola Sukalov pounced on a loose ball to score the opener in the first half. Leonardo Cerri beat the goalkeeper at his near post after the interval while Simone Guerra’s tap-in sealed qualification despite the hosts’ last-gasp goal.