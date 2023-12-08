On a foggy Wednesday evening, Lucchese hosted Juventus Next Gen in a postponed fixture from Serie C Round 8.

Massimo Brambilla relied on the services of Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen. Yet, the young sensations couldn’t make the difference as the Bianconeri side extends its negative period.

Giovanni Daffara pulled off a string of excellent saves to deny the hosts but ended up conceding a freekick in added time courtesy of Andrea Rizzo Pina.

Juventus remain 17th in the Serie C standings with 14 points from 15 matches.