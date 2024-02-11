On Saturday afternoon, Juventus Next Gen extended their positive run with a 3-1 away win over Torres.

The Bianconeri took the lead in the first half thanks to in-form striker Nikola Sekulov. The hosts then threatened Giovanni Daffara’s goal but failed to find the equalizer.

Instead, Massimo Brambilla’s men added another two strikes courtesy of Samuele Damiani and Lorenzo Anghele late in the second period.

Torres pulled one back from an injury-time spot-kick, but it was too little too late, as Juventus Next Gen climbs to 8th place in the Serie C standings after registering their third win on the trot.