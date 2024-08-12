On Sunday, Paolo Montero had his first official match as Juventus Next Gen coach, taking on Gianna Erminio away from home in the opening round of the Coppa Italia Lega Pro.

Sadly for the Uruguayan, his debut culminated with the club’s elimination from the tournament. The young Bianconeri were noticeably shaky at the back, conceding an avoidable goal in each half.

In the 78th minute, a clever cross from Martin Palumbo allowed Simone Guerra to pull one back for Juventus, but it proved insufficient to rescue the team’s run in the competition, with the match ending 2-1 in favor of the home side.