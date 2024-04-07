In the 33rd round of Serie C, Juventus Next Gen hosted Virtus Entella at the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta.

The young Bianconeri side found the breakthrough towards the end of the first period thanks to a deflected shot from Samuele Damiani from the edge of the box.

In the second half, Massimo Brambilla’s men secured the win with a second goal. Luis Hasa made the run towards the box and picked up Simone Guerra who made no mistake from close range. The veteran striker raised his tally to 14 goals this season.

Next Gen have now solidified their position in the table, climbing to 7th place with 48 points, thus boosting their hopes of reaching the playoffs.