In the 28th Round of Serie C, Perugia hosted Juventus Next Gen at the Stadio Renato Curi.

The young Bianconeri side had been riding an unbeaten streak that saw them climbing from the relegation zone to mid-table in recent weeks.

However, the positive run reached an abrupt halt with a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Perugia.

Youssef Cheick Sylla broke the deadlock just before halftime, while Noah Lewis made it 2-0 in the 55th minute, pouncing on a poor save from Juventus goalkeeper Simone Scaglia.

The Bianconeri visitors almost pulled one back but Simone Guerra was denied by the post, as the scoreline remained unchanged.