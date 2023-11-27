In the 15th round of the Serie C campaign, Juventus Next Gen earned a hard-fought victory over their visitors Arezzo at the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta.

This was an exciting encounter with a flurry of chances on both ends of the pitch.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri had the largest share of the goal-scoring opportunities and came away victorious, even though they had to rely on a goal from Shaka Mawuli.

Massimo Brambilla’s men have now climbed to the 17th position in the standings (with two matches in hand), as they look to bounce back following a horrific start to the campaign.