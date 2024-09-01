In the second matchday of the Serie C season, Casertana hosted Juventus Next Gen at the Stadio Alberto Pinto on Friday night.

The home side scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to give themselves a healthy lead. However, Paolo Montero’s men managed to complete a superb come-from-behind win.

Marco Da Graca cut the deficit with an unstoppable strike, while Lorenzo Anghelè scored the equalizer from the spot just before halftime.

In the final minutes of the match, new signing Christos Papadopoulos found the bottom corner with a cheeky shot to give the visitors their first win of the season.