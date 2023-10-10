In the seventh round of the Serie C campaign, Juventus Next Next Gen had to settle for a goalless draw against their hosts Sestri Levante.

Massimo Brambilla started with Tommaso Mancini and Leonardo Cerri upfront, but neither striker managed to find the back of the net.

Bianconeri goalkeeper Giovanni Daffarra had to pull off some important saves to preserve an away point for his team.

Juventus Next Gen currently sit 13th in the Serie C standings with seven points from as many matches.