In the 24th round of Serie C, Juventus Next Gen hosted Ancona for a thrilling clash at the Moccagatta Stadium.

The visitors took the lead twice, but the young Bianconeri side managed to draw level on both occasions thanks to Leonardo Cerri and Nikola Sekulov, before finding the winner through Simone Guerra.

Massimo Brambilla’s men started the campaign in abysmal fashion, but have been climbing the ranks recently thanks to their improved results.

They currently sit 9th in the table with 30 points, keeping their promotion hopes alive.